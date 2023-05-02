Synovus Financial Corp Has $311,000 Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPB opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

