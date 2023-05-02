Synovus Financial Corp Has $321,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.