Synovus Financial Corp Has $399,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.65.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

