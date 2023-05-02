Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.51.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

