Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $216.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $226.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

