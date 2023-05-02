Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

