Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $356,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

