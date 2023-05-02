Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

