Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

