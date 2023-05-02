Synovus Financial Corp Sells 477 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

