Synovus Financial Corp Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.52 and its 200-day moving average is $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

