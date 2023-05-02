Synovus Financial Corp Takes $376,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

