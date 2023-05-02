Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,491 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tapestry by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tapestry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.4 %

TPR stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

