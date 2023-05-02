Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

