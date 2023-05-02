Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Target were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

