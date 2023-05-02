TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $33,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

