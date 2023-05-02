TD Asset Management Inc Buys 44,110 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $27,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after purchasing an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,080,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GFL opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.



