TD Asset Management Inc Buys 4,789 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 667,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.