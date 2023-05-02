TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

