TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

