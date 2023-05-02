TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.58% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

DSGX stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

