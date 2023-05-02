TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.96.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

