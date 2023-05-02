TD Asset Management Inc Has $23.34 Million Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.83% of ESAB worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 273,432 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ESAB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.