TD Asset Management Inc Has $26.18 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 6.3 %

PNC opened at $122.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

