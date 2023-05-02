TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.81 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Rollins worth $27,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Rollins stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

