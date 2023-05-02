TD Asset Management Inc Has $27.93 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

