TD Asset Management Inc Has $28.52 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

