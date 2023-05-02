TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.14 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Five Below worth $31,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,851,000.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.50. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

