TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.55 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754,455 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after acquiring an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,182,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,064,000 after purchasing an additional 442,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,639,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,451,000 after purchasing an additional 244,472 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.34. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $220.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

