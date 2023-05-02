TD Asset Management Inc Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

