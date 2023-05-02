TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

