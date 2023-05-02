TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,083 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,978 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.