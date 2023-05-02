TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $199.16 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock worth $39,270,486. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

