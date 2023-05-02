TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $23,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,815,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 127.69% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

