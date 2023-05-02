TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,687 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.