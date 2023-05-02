TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 268,189 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,189 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

