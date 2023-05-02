TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of NetApp worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.