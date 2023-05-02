TD Asset Management Inc Sells 14,492 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,677,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
CHTR opened at $366.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.88.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
