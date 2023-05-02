TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,614 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

