TD Asset Management Inc Sells 42,746 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.