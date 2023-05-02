TD Asset Management Inc Sells 53,800 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

