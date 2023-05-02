TD Asset Management Inc Sells 7,000 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $25,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CAE by 845.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in CAE by 336.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth about $2,391,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in CAE in the third quarter worth about $4,470,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CAE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

