TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,578 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of APA worth $31,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in APA by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in APA by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

