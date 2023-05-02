TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,003,049.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,217 shares of company stock worth $1,185,998 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

