TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. BTIG Research upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

