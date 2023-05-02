Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $863,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,126,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 435,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

