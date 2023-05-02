Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 519,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

