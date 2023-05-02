Teladoc Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 2.0 %

TDOC stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.