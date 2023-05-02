TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY23 guidance at $1.20-$1.25 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,292,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 164,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

