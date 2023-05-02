TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY23 guidance at $1.20-$1.25 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.26 million. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
