Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 312 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.90).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.97.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,851.57). Insiders purchased a total of 15,161 shares of company stock worth $3,791,227 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

